Frontier Investment Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Quiet Period Set To End on August 10th

Frontier Investment Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:FICVU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. Frontier Investment Corp Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Frontier Investment Corp Units stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Frontier Investment Corp Units

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

