FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FRP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 15,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,844. FRP has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

