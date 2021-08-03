FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.15. 26,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000.

