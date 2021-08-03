FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Tops $3.40 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $36.01 or 0.00094149 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $105.10 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00806952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

