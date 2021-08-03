fuboTV (FUBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect fuboTV to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. fuboTV has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

