FUD.finance (FUD) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $180,073.71 and approximately $19.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $7.62 or 0.00020109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.00807137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00091804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042233 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

