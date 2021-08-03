Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Insider Buys £7,500 in Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) insider Dominic Lavelle bought 30,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

FCRM stock opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 24.60 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.19. The company has a market cap of £57.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

