Full House Resorts (FLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

FLL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,906. The company has a market capitalization of $271.17 million, a PE ratio of 413.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

