Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.30

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Function X has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $447,673.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.90 or 1.00180340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00071185 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 245,183,314 coins and its circulating supply is 232,174,905 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

