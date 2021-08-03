Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $397,055.92 and approximately $373,051.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00145007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,159.80 or 1.00214207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.00855852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,799,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,881 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

