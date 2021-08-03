Fundamental Research Analysts Give Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) a C$1.14 Price Target

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) has been assigned a C$1.14 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE:AUN traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,964. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 25.37 and a current ratio of 25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.
About Aurcana Silver
