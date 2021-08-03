Fundamental Research Analysts Give Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) a C$1.14 Price Target

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) has been assigned a C$1.14 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:AUN traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,964. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 25.37 and a current ratio of 25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

