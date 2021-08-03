Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Funko worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $969.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 over the last 90 days. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

