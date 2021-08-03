Furucombo Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $292,767.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

