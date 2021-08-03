Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.0540 on Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $621,519.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,060.84 or 1.00142973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.29 or 0.00847994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.