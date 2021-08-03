Fusible (FUSII) Hits Market Cap of $217,390.75

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusible has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Fusible has a total market cap of $217,390.75 and $325.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00101091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,212.21 or 1.00100390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00848952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

