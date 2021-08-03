Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 183,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 14,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.98.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
FUSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
