Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,455.21 ($45.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

