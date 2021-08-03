FuzeX (FXT) Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $548,740.87 and approximately $530.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00807399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042298 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

