FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Issued By William Blair

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,401,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after acquiring an additional 560,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

