FY2021 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

