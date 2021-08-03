FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73.

CERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.07. Cerner has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

