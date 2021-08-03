FY2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

