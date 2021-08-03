FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By Wedbush

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $4,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,183 shares of company stock worth $10,468,724. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $697,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

