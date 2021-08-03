FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $367.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 579,573,066 coins and its circulating supply is 551,286,509 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.