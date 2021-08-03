FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $223.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 579,669,366 coins and its circulating supply is 551,382,809 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.