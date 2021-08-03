G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,379 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $22.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

