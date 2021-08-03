G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.12. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 2,583 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.63.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

