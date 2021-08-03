G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 10th

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ GGGVU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile
