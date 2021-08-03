Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Gaia stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. 3,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,474. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

