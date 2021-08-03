Gala Price Hits $0.0180 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Gala has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $125.90 million and $1.42 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00062108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.00808932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

