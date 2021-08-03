Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Short Interest Update

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

GLEO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 96,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,175. Galileo Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Galileo Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

