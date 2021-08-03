Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

