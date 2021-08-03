GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GBL opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.66.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

