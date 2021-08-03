GAMEE (GMEE) Price Down 7% This Week

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. GAMEE has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $618,211.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.78 or 0.99855623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00841011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,435,228 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.