GAMEE Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $568,576.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.92 or 1.00314596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00848204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,435,228 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.