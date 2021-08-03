GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 5.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $149.10 and last traded at $149.12. 31,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,433,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of -2.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in GameStop by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

