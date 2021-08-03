Gameswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $375,343.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $375,343.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

