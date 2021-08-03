GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,830 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.03% of GAN worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 12.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

