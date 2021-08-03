Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.63. 18,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $159.40.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

