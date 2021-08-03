Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.Gartner also updated its FY21 guidance to at least 7.60 EPS.

Gartner stock traded up $23.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,985. Gartner has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $267.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.17.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

