Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.600-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least 7.60 EPS.

Shares of IT traded up $28.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.67. 1,501,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,280. Gartner has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $294.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

