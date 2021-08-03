Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Up 8%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $288.33 and last traded at $286.28. 6,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 475,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.17.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

