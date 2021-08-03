GateToken Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00009003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $273.87 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00060713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00811716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042490 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,795,165 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

