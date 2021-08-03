GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.99.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $90.19. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

