GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 329,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 544,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of GBS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

