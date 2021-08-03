GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Shares of GCMG opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCMG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.