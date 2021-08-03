GCN Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $65,838.47 and $13.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00365693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

