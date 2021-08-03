GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.76

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$59.76 and last traded at C$56.68, with a volume of 9884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0881871 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.