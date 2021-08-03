Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,094. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,865.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

