Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
