Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $246.15 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002598 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $246.15 million and $9.41 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00808173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00092298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 249,327,594 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

